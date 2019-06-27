US Marshals warn about a new phone scam

Mo. — The US Marshals office is warning the public of a new phone scam.

The scammers use a trick to make the calls look like they are coming from the phone numbers of US Marshals and other government agencies.

Then the scammers demand money from the victim for false stories made up by the scammers.

The marshals say they will never ask for payment information over the phone.

If you believe you are a victim of phone scam fraud, you are encouraged to report it to the local FBI office and the Federal Trade Commission.