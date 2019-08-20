US Department of Energy suggests 78 degrees for your thermostat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The US Department of Energy suggests keeping your home at 78-degrees during the summer to lower your cooling bill.

The US Department of Energy encourages people to set their thermostat as high as comfortably possible during the summer. The smaller the difference between the temperatures inside your house and outside, the lower your overall cooling bill will be.

When you are away from home you are encouraged to keep your house warmer.

They suggest you only keep your thermostat to 78- degrees when you are home and need to cool off.

Nearly 50% of a home’s energy consumption is linked to heating and cooling.

For more information please visit energy.gov.

