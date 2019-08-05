Breaking News
US 60 east of MO 37 in Monett will soon be under construction

MONETT, Mo. — According to the Monett Professional Firefighters Local 2001 Facebook page, there will be traffic congestion on US 60 east of MO 37 in Monett.

The project will begin Monday, August 5, and last until Thanksgiving.

Crews, according to the post, will remove and replace the westbound bridge deck US 60 bridge over railroad tracks and Waldensian Rd.

The Facebook post gave a list of the different traffic impacts that will occur:

  • Route 60 reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge
  • Traffic congestion expected during high traffic volume times
  • Waldensian Street underneath Route 60 CLOSED for duration of the project.
  • Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

