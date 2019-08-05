US 60 east of MO 37 in Monett will soon be under construction

MONETT, Mo. — According to the Monett Professional Firefighters Local 2001 Facebook page, there will be traffic congestion on US 60 east of MO 37 in Monett.

The project will begin Monday, August 5, and last until Thanksgiving.

Crews, according to the post, will remove and replace the westbound bridge deck US 60 bridge over railroad tracks and Waldensian Rd.

The Facebook post gave a list of the different traffic impacts that will occur: