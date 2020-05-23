Updates on Mark Twain National Forest recreational openings

(MONET) — Many of the Mark Twain National Forest’s recreation facilities are beginning to open; however, availability of campgrounds, group sites, restroom facilities, trash services, and potable water will vary due to impacts from COVID-19.

Recent flooding may affect the availability of some sites. Additionally, a recent windstorm downed many trees which may still be blocking roads and trails across the southern portion of the forest area. The most up-to-date information is at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/status or www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.

Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.

Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible.