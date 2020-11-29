UPDATE: Two Kansas City kids who had been missing since Nov. 9 found safe, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4) — Two KC children who have been missing for over two weeks have been located and are safe, police say.

Kansas City police say 7-year-old Avontay Reed and Kelvontae Cooper, who just turned 5 on Friday, are now in their custody, and they are working with family services to see where they will be placed moving forward.

Police initially alerted the community on Tuesday that the children were missing. KCPD Capt. Dave Jackson said they were found Friday at a home on 87th Street in the southeast part of the city.

Jackson would not say if the boys were with someone they knew but did say they seemed to be “in good physical health,” he said.

Police said Avontay and Kelvontae are in Children’s Division custody and were placed with their maternal aunt due to their mother’s mental health and drug abuse.

But on Nov. 9., their mother Mattina Marshall took the children from their aunt’s house. Police say the mother was located Tuesday, but the children were not with her.

Marshall has since been charged in Jackson County court for two counts of first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held in the Platte County jail.

According to court documents, detectives on Tuesday applied and were granted a search warrant for Marshall’s phone records. The phone was located at a Motel 6 in St. Joseph. She was then located by St. Joseph Police who stated the children were not in the room. Marshall stated the children were with their father. Motel staff also stated they did not see Marshall with the children.

Police tell FOX4 an Amber Alert was not originally issued for the children because it did not meet the criteria.