Update to the tension between President Trump and Iran

U.S. — Tensions are escalating between the U.S. and Iran following new sanctions targeting Iran’s leadership.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is lashing out at President Trump, calling the new U.S. sanctions “outrageous and idiotic.”

President trump tweeted: “….Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force.”

The latest sanctions signed by the president target Iran’s supreme leader and eight Iranian military commanders.

A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry says the measure equal a “permanent closure” for diplomacy.

“You cannot start a dialogue with somebody who is threatening you, who is intimidating you.” Majid Takht Ravanchi, Ambassador to the UN

“Who knows what’s going to happen, I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon. And it won’t happen. President Trump

The U.S. has imposed nearly 1,000 sanctions on Iran since pulling out of the nuclear deal and they appear to be working.

The value of Iran’s currency has dropped 60 percent and inflation is up more than 40 percent.