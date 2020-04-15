UPDATE: Ozark, MO Police identify victim and suspect in recent death investigation

OZARK, Mo.– According to the Ozark Police Department, Darrell Hamilton has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman, who has now been identified as Amy Phippen.

The Ozark Police Department says it’s had a person of interest in custody since March 11, when officers first responded to the scene of Phippen’s death in 1000 block of West South Street in Ozark.

While OPD says Hamilton is being charged in connection with Phippen’s death, online court records show sodomy as his only charge at this time.

We’ve reached out to prosecutors and asked for any updates on Hamilton’s charges.

