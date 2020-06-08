Update on protests around the nation

UNITED STATES — Protesters in Buffalo, New York are asking for change after George Floyd’s death.

There were also protests and crowds in Savannah, Georgia, Denver and Chicago.

Derek Chauvin the former officer who pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee is charged with second-degree murder.

He is making his first appearance in court Monday, June 8, 2020.

There will also be a public viewing Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston where Floyd grew up and a private burial on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

President Trump tweeted he is pulling back the national guard.

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

But they will be brought back if needed.