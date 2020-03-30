Update on positive cases in local counties, Springfield City Council to resume meetings

MISSOURI — We learned there are ten cases of COVID-19 in Christian County.

Four in Nixa, three in Ozark and three in Sparta.

Webster County Health Officials have reported the county’s first case.

In Greene County, there are 48 cases confirmed, four deaths and seven people have recovered.

Springfield City Council will resume regular meetings one week from today March 30.

Those will be conducted the way many of us are doing meetings now, on Zoom.

If you want to speak, you’ll need to contact the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Friday.