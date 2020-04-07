Update on officer injured during Kum and Go shooting

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Department Unveils Plans to Restructure_-8707038400571486898

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officer Josiah Overton, who was injured in a shooting at Kum and Go earlier this month, is now recovering at home and is excited to get back to work, according to the Public Affairs Officer for the Springfield Police Department Jasmine Bailey.

She also reported the investigation is still ongoing. They have not found a motive and are still waiting on autopsy results to come back from the suspect.

The investigators have identified the suspect’s weapons a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle and a Glock 17 9mm handgun.

Previous articles on this shooting:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now