Update on officer injured during Kum and Go shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Officer Josiah Overton, who was injured in a shooting at Kum and Go earlier this month, is now recovering at home and is excited to get back to work, according to the Public Affairs Officer for the Springfield Police Department Jasmine Bailey.

She also reported the investigation is still ongoing. They have not found a motive and are still waiting on autopsy results to come back from the suspect.

The investigators have identified the suspect’s weapons a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle and a Glock 17 9mm handgun.

