Update on Highway 65 construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In Southeast Springfield, road crews have shifted closures on Southbound Highway 65 as the repaving project continues.

One lane is open between Sunshine street and Battlefield road.

But Southbound 65 is closed between Battlefield and James River Freeway.

That means you can’t use the ramp onto South 65 from Battlefield.

You also can’t get onto the freeway from South 65.

This work will pause, so that all lanes can be open during the Labor Day holiday.

Then MoDOT crews will begin working to repave Northbound 65.