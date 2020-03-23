UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 106

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — Missouri now has at least 106 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four people have died.

Of that total, Greene County has 14 confirmed cases with two recovered.

This number is confirmed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

