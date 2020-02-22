UPDATE: Forrest City man arrested for murder after shooting at funeral

Uncategorized

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT, KARK) – A Forrest City man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Friday after police say he shot a man outside a funeral home.

Christopher Reed, 33, of Forrest City was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and commission of a felony with a firearm (felony enhancement) after the shooting.

Nichols said police got a call around 3 p.m. Feb. 21 about the shooting in the 1900 block of South Washington Street at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation. Officers later found Reed about 300 to 400 yards away on a nearby street close to where the shooting happened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FORREST CITY, Ark. – A man is in critical condition after a dispute between relatives at a funeral

The name of the victim has not been released.

He is from out of state, according to a spokesperson for the Forrest City Police Department.

33-year-old Christopher Reed was taken into custody and is being booked into the St. Francis County jail.

It happened in a parking lot outside the funeral home.

Reed is believed to be a cousin of the victim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now