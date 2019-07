SPRINGFIELD – Fire officials released the name of the victim of this morning’s fire on W. Division Street.

Morgan Diehl, 32, of Springfield, was found unresponsive in the front yard of the home. Firefighters tried to resuscitate Diehl and transported her to a Springfield hospital.

Diehl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death has is still undetermined and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Springfield Fire said.