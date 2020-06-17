UPDATE: Cause of fire at Emerald Bay Condos said to be barbecue grill on building’s third floor

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– A fire at the Emerald Bay Condos in Lake of the Ozarks has been ruled accidental after The Lake of the Ozark Fire Protection District says investigators have determined the fire was caused by a barbecue grill on the third floor.

“Initial LOFPD crews made entry into the structure to conduct a primary search of the condominium units to look for occupants and reported all units were clear with no occupants in danger,” the Lake of the Ozarks Fire Protection District said in a release on Wednesday, June 17.

According to that release, there were more than “50 firefighters and emergency service personnel on the scene.”

A full list of responding agencies is attached to the release, which you can read in its entirety below.

THE FOLLOWING REPORT IS COURTESY OF THE LAKE OF THE OZARK FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT:

On June 16, 2020, at approximately 18:56, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District (LOFPD) units were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 278 Emerald Bay Dr., Emerald Bay Condominiums, off Horseshoe Bend Parkway.

The responding Fire units and Battalion Chief from LOFPD Station 1 saw a large column of black smoke immediately when they left the station.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire units found a large four-story multi-family building with heavy fire through the roof of the structure.

Battalion Chief 1 immediately requested a second alarm. Initial LOFPD crews made entry into the structure to conduct a primary search of the condominium units to look for occupants and reported all units were clear with no occupants in danger.

Due to the severity and quick spread of the fire, a defensive operation was set up using master streams from LOFPD Aerial Ladder 21, LOFPD Fireboat 21, and multiple large diameter handlines.

At approximately 20:54, the fire was placed under control and fire units switched to salvage and overhaul operations. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to investigate the fire.

After conducting the investigation, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire

started around a gas barbeque grill on the third-floor balcony and ruled its cause to be accidental.

Fire units remained on the scene until 01:28HRS on 06/17/20.

There were over 50 firefighters and emergency service personnel on the scene. the Lake

Ozark Fire Protection District was assisted by the following agencies:



Osage Beach Fire Protection District

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District

Mid-County Fire Protection District

Gravois Fire Protection District

Eldon Fire Department

Rocky Mount Fire Protection District

Cole County Fire Protection District

Moreau Fire Protection District

Jefferson City Fire Department

Miller County Ambulance District

Osage Beach Ambulance

Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office

Camden County Sheriff Department

Missouri State Highway Patrol



For further information, please contact the district office at 573-365-3380.