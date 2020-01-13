UPDATE: Body of missing Fayetteville woman found after Texas crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – UPDATE: (Jan. 12.): Search crews have located the body of a missing Fayetteville woman after a car wreck in Texas.

According to the Sherman Police Department, her body was found several miles downstream of where the crash occurred in Post Oak Creek.

“We want to thank everyone who has graciously donated items to aid the search efforts, but as this incident draws to a close, we are no longer in need of additional donations,” the Facebook post says.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Fayetteville man was found dead Saturday, Jan. 11, in a Texas car wreck, and a woman is missing from the scene, according to Sherman police.

Evan Nuessner was found dead in a crashed sport-utility vehicle. He was traveling from Fayetteville, Arkansas, to McKinney, Texas, with Sarah Nuessner, police said. Sarah Nuessner wasn’t found when police at the site. A large-scale recovery effort is underway to find her.

Around 11 a.m., the Sherman Police Department received a call of a crashed vehicle located in the culvert in the 500 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway.

“Upon arrival, it was determined the vehicle located in the culvert was the same vehicle officers were searching for the previous night,” said police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen in a written statement. “One deceased male, Evan Nuessner, was located inside the vehicle.”

The Nuessners were recently married, according to their wedding registry found online.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.