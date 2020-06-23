UPDATE: Baby goats returned to a local creamery

Breaking News
by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: MOO-ville Creamery Facebook page

NASHVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (8:50 p.m.): “The goats have been returned,” simply read the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

After an outpouring of love and support from a community riding a rollercoaster of emotions, the six goats stolen last night from a local creamery are safely back home.

“As human beings, even when we make bad choices we can always turn around and do what’s right,” said a Facebook Post from MOO-ville Creamery.

ORIGINAL STORY – Last night someone stole 6 baby goats, according to a Facebook post from MOO-ville Creamery.

