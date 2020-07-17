UPCOMING DEADLINE: Absentee or mail-in ballot requests due soon

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Greene County’s top election official is reminding the public of an upcoming deadline. Those hoping to vote absentee or via mail-in ballot in August will need to request their ballot by July 22, 2020.

County Clerk Shane Schoeller says absentee ballot requests will need to be sent in by mail. Voters can either send in a handwritten request or fill out the form found here.

If you’re hoping to use acquire a mail-in ballot, requests can be made here.

All requests will need to the voter’s signature and will need to reach the Greene County Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd.