SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Sarah Scarlett brings you Up to Speed with today’s top headlines.

Roberts confirms ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft, orders investigation

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

Body found in Dallas County well

The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their surprise, a body appeared. On Monday morning, the body was removed and the well was drained. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Law Enforcement gathered at Hells Angels Clubhouse in Springfield

There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon.

Fire burns down building in North Springfield

A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

