Unusual practice claims to help addiction, mental health problems

KALAMAZOO, Mi. (WWMT) — People are gathering in Kalamazoo to mark the occasion and learn more about the practice.

Board-certified hypnotist Rick Green says there’s a lot of misconceptions about hypnotism, but when done correctly, it can help people suffering from addiction, PTSD, and other mental health problems.

“It’s about eliciting the power of your mind to make you do what you want to do,” Green said. “I can’t make you do anything.”

Green says in his professional experience, he’s seen patients achieve their goals and even overcome health challenges like weight loss.