University of Missouri System Forms Strategic Alliance

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has formed a strategic alliance with a global pioneer in medical technology.

The goal is to improve healthcare delivery to patients in Missouri and beyond, but especially those in rural areas. In July, the UM System and MU Health Care announced an alliance with Siemens Healthineers. The event included a showcase of the latest imaging technology.

MU will be one of the first facilities in the Midwest to install a high resolution 7T MRI scanner, and a system to run MRI machines remotely.

“In a state like Missouri, there are so many citizens that live in areas that don’t have access to the type of advanced instrumentation,” said University of Missouri System President Mun Y. Choi, PhD. “We want to be able to provide that access remotely by using technologies that are available from Siemens Healthineers.”

Researchers from the system’s four campuses will have access to the new equipment for study and patients will benefit from the advanced imaging technology.

“Some of the special equipment that we’re going to have access to through this alliance is going to let us get the most vivid and best pictures for our patients right now, but our researchers are going to use that to learn more about disease and hopefully develop better treatments and cures for diseases,” said MU Health Care Radiologist Talissa Altes, MD.

Engineering students will also benefit from hands-on training.

Much of the new equipment will be housed at the NextGen Precision Health Institute, a research facility currently under construction on the MU campus in Columbia.