University of Missouri extension launches food finder map

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI (KSN) – An extension office creates a map to help Missourians find locally grown food sources.

The University of Missouri extension launched a food finder map.

So far, 160 produce growers, farmers, and local grocery stores are listed on the map with their location, contact information, and hours of operation.

Customers can use this map to find the closest local grocer to them.

The University of Missouri extension hopes the food finder will create better food linkages across the state of Missouri.

Lorin Fahrmeier, Farm to Institute Project Coordinator University of Missouri Extension, said, “Connect us more to our local and regional food systems. Two, to help with the agriculture economy in the state of Missouri, and to help keep Missouri Farmers farming and Missourians in good supply of fresh, local, healthy nutritious food.”

To access the food finder, follow the link below.

