University of Missouri: Cheating is up with more classes online

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — More than 150 University of Missouri students have been caught using group chats to cheat on exams since many classes moved online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Columbia Missourian reports that university spokeswoman Liz McCune said Friday that the school has identified three cheating incidents that each involved more than 50 students.

McCune said classmates went to instructors to report that the students were sharing answers through screenshots and over chats.

One incident occurred in the spring and the other two this semester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now