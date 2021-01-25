University of Arkansas student dies at fraternity house

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student died on Saturday, January 23 at a fraternity house.

According to Captain Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department, the call came in at 1:23 p.m. for a 20-year-old student who had passed out in the bathroom at the fraternity.

Police say the student was unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

Crain says there is no indication of what could have caused the death at this time.

Neither the student’s name nor the house where the death occurred have been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station