University in St. Louis offers some Missourians free education

ST. LOUIS — Washington University in St. Louis is offering free education for some students in Missouri and southern Illinois.

Students coming from a family with an income of less than $75,000 a year qualify for free education.

The program is called “WashU Pledge” that covers tuition as well as room and board.

About 250 students who are already enrolled will receive the package next year.

This was put in place by the university’s new chancellor, Andrew Martin.

Martin said everyone benefits when all students have the same opportunities to thrive.