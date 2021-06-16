Unique water circus coming to Springfield in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A unique circus will soon make waves in Springfield this month.
The traveling Italian water circus will be coming to Battlefield Mall from June 17 through June 27. The event will be located in a giant swirling white and blue tent in the parking lot between Nakato’s and Meador Park.
Below are the current schedule for showtimes:
- June 17 (THURS): 7:30pm
- June 18 (FRI): 7:30pm
- June 19 (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm
- June 20 (SUN): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm
- June 21 (MON): 7:30pm
- June 22 (TUES): NO SHOWS SCHEDULED
- June 23 (WED): 7:30pm
- June 24 (THURS): 7:30pm
- June 25 (FRI): 7:30pm
- June 26 (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm
- June 27 (SUN): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm
The circus also has safety precautions for audience members including, reduced seating, masks must be worn for anyone over the age of three years old.
