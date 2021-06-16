Unique water circus coming to Springfield in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A unique circus will soon make waves in Springfield this month.

The traveling Italian water circus will be coming to Battlefield Mall from June 17 through June 27. The event will be located in a giant swirling white and blue tent in the parking lot between Nakato’s and Meador Park.

Below are the current schedule for showtimes:

June 17 (THURS): 7:30pm

June 18 (FRI): 7:30pm

June 19 (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

June 20 (SUN): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

June 21 (MON): 7:30pm

June 22 (TUES): NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

June 23 (WED): 7:30pm

June 24 (THURS): 7:30pm

June 25 (FRI): 7:30pm

June 26 (SAT): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

June 27 (SUN): 1:30pm, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

The circus also has safety precautions for audience members including, reduced seating, masks must be worn for anyone over the age of three years old.

For more information click here.