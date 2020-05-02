Unemployment benefits could stop for some when businesses open

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – May 11, the day many restaurants will open its doors and bring back most of its staff.

But as Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston put it Friday, if your place of work opens up and you decide to not return – that decision could cause you to lose unemployment benefits.

“It is on the employer to notify the Dept. of Workforce Services that this employee is refusing to come back to work and therefore if they still continue to claim benefits then they need to be notified and that is a fraudulent claim and we will be tracking that,” Preston said.

A task that’ll be put on restaurant owners like Ben Biesenthal [Gusano’s/Grub’s] and Brett Brundige [Fish City Grill.]

“I think it’s fair I think unemployment is set up for people who need it that don’t have the option of finding a job and are actively looking for it,” Biensenthal said.

“We’re going to take whatever opportunity we have while being respectful to those employees with childcare situation or someone in their family is sick and need to take care of them,” Brundige said.

Both owners say until May 11, they’re doing what they can to make both customers and staff feel safe – like changing some protocols.

“Including the position of a sanitation worker that will do nothing but sanitize as people leave and come,” Biesenthal said.

“We’re doing the measuring the moving of tables and marking things off we got masks we got gloves we got sanitizer,” Brundige said.

The two say some employees have decided to not return but it’s not slowing down their plans of re-opening.

“We want to get our employees back on full payroll, full hours, full productivity,” Brundige said.

“We just want to do it the way the Governor is asking us to do it and do it in a safe responsible way for our customers and my staff,” Biesenthal said.

Both restaurants will continue to provide their carryout options for those who choose to not eat inside.