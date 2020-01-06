Underground mountain bike race to benefit local nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re learning new details about a mountain bike race that will take place at the Springfield Underground!

Cyclists will get a chance at the one mile, subterranean, off-road route coming up in March.

It’s a part of a fundraiser to develop local trails.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the funds raised will support the development and maintenance of natural surface trails in the region.

The race will be split up by age groups and bike class, and kids will also get to join in on the fun!

The top three finishers of each category will receive a trophy.

Registration opens up on Feb. 1. The event is limited up to 400 riders.

