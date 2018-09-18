Unclaimed Property Auction Earns Over $220K

COLUMBIA, Mo. – State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced Tuesday his office’s 2018 Unclaimed Property Auction earned $205,963.96 for account owners, $20,000 more than the last auction.

Thousands of items were up for bid including old coins and currency, jewelry, sports memorabilia and a variety of other items.

The single largest bid went to lot #1433, a three-piece ring set, for $26,000.

Auction items came from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner. All proceeds from the auction are held until claimed by the rightful owners.

Unclaimed Property can be quickly searched for and claimed online at ShowMeMoney.com. Once a claim is filed, its progress can be tracked online. Individuals may also sign up to receive an email notification when new Unclaimed Property arrives and matches their information.