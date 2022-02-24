(AP) – As a show of solidarity, Sarajevo’s iconic city hall building was lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night, hours after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For Sarajevo residents and much of the world, the city hall building has become – during Bosnia’s 1992-95 interethnic conflict – a symbol of the barbarity of war and resilience in the face of brutality against civilians and civilian targets.

Although it had no military significance, the 19th-century pseudo-Moorish construction was destroyed by shelling during the war along with almost two million books – including rare manuscripts it housed.

It was rebuilt and reopen in 2014 to mark the centenary of WW1, which was triggered by the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand who was shot dead after leaving the building on 28 June 1941 during a visit to Bosnia, which at the time was ruled by the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape.

Similarly, in Brussels, Belgium, the arch of the Cinquantenaire Park is lit up in the Ukrainian colors outside of an extraordinary EU leaders summit on Ukraine.