Ukraine to review cases into firm linked to Hunter Biden

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The Ukrainian prosecutor general announced on Friday that his office was reviewing previous cases involving a gas firm with ties to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. The announcement comes after Mr. Trump and senior members of his administration repeatedly urged Ukraine to investigate the Bidens’ ties to the company.

“We are conducting an audit of the cases that were earlier overseen by the Prosecutor-General’s Office,” Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters, according to the French news agency AFP. “We are reviewing all cases that were closed … to make a decision on whether this was illegal.”

Mr. Trump has alleged, without evidence, that Biden pushed for the removal of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin while he was vice president because Shokin was investigating Burisma, where Hunter Biden served on the board. Shokin’s removal was supported by the international community because he was widely considered as corrupt.

Mr. Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens in a July 25 call which has since become the focal point of an impeachment inquiry by the House. Mr. Trump again suggested that Ukraine, and China, investigate the Bidens on Thursday.

“Well I would think that if they were honest about it they’d start a major investigation into the Bidens,” Mr. Trump said. “It’s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens because how does a company that’s newly formed — and all these companies if you look at, and by the way likewise, China — should start an investigation into the Bidens.

“Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked.”