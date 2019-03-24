UFC’s Frank Shamrock Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Allegedly Abandoning Dog At Airport

Strikeforce fighter Frank Shamrock arrives at the EA SPORTS Xbox 360 Madden Bowl to take on some of the NFLs brightest stars for ultimate Madden NFL 10 Xbox 360 bragging rights during Super Bowl week on February 4, 2010 in Miami, FL. (Casey Rodgers / AP Images for Xbox 360)

DALLAS (CNN) – Ex-UFC star Frank Shamrock is under investigation for animal cruelty after allegedly tethering a dog to the bed of a truck and abandoning it for five days at Love Field Airport.

A witness flagged down Dallas police officers in the airport parking garage on March 6. He told police that when he arrived at the airport parking garage on March 4 he saw the dog, identified as “Zelda” in the back of the pick-up truck.

When the witness returned from his trip on March 6 he noticed the 7-year-old Labrador mix was still there.

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) responded to the scene and issued a notification of violation for having Zelda tethered against city code. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the truck and Zelda arrived at the garage on March 2.

Shamrock posted on his Facebook page on March 2, “Need help. My mom has to give her dogs away as she can’t care for them anymore.” He said he called every shelter within 200 miles and that he had to board a flight home.

“If you’re in a situation where you have an animal that you cannot keep, there are several outlets that you can reach out for help,” said Maura Davies, SPCA of Texas. “You can contact your veterinarian if you’re not sure. You can reach out to you local animal services if you’re not sure… Zelda suffered because someone just walked away.”

Zelda is safe and in custody of the SPCA of Texas. They said she’s happy, healthy and extremely friendly.

She is being evaluated for possible adoption.