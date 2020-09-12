UFC star Conor McGregor allegedly arrested on French island for attempted sexual assault

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Conor McGregor smiles after defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. McGregor announced his retirement for the third time in four years, early Sunday, June 7, 2020, on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(FOX) — Newly retired UFC star Conor McGregor was allegedly arrested on a popular island south of France earlier this week for attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, reports say.

A Corsica court official confirmed the arrest in a statement to AFP, TMZ Sports reported. According to the official, the alleged incident took place Thursday.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” the statement read.

No further details about the incident were immediately known.

A spokesperson for McGregor told TMZ Sports on Saturday that he “vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct” and that he has been “interviewed and released.”

The 32-year-old UFC fighter announced his retirement in June for the third time. But according to ESPN, he hasn’t officially filed the paperwork yet.

On Friday, McGregor shared that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency boarded his yacht for testing.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

“What’s going on here @UFC?” he said in a tweet. “USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!”

He announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin on Instagram last month.