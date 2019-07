LOS ANGELES, Ca.– A UCLA employee may have spread the measles at a campus food court

Health officials say an infected employee ate at the food court two times last week.

The County Department Of Health is now looking for students and staff at UCLA who may have been exposed.

This is the 12 case of measles in Los Angeles County this year.

Right now, health officials across the country are dealing with what’s considered to be the largest outbreak of measles in the US since in 2000.