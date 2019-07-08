Two Americans injured in the annual Running of the Bulls in Spain

Revellers run next to fighting bulls from Cebada Gago ranch, during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 8, 2019. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

SPAIN — Two Americans are among the injured in the annual “Running of the Bulls” in Spain.

The 46-year-old man from San Francisco and 23-year-old man from Kentucky were gored in the opening run on Sunday, July 7.

So far, nearly a dozen people have been injured.

The race has 12-hundred pound bulls running at people through narrow, cobble-stoned streets for a half-mile that lasts less than three minutes.

The festival also drew dozens of demonstrators who turned out to protest against animal cruelty.

The animal rights group, PETA, estimates that 48-bulls are killed each year during the event.