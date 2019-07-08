Two Americans injured in the annual Running of the Bulls in Spain

SPAIN — Two Americans are among the injured in the annual “Running of the Bulls” in Spain.
The 46-year-old man from San Francisco and 23-year-old man from Kentucky were gored in the opening run on Sunday, July 7.
So far, nearly a dozen people have been injured.
The race has 12-hundred pound bulls running at people through narrow, cobble-stoned streets for a half-mile that lasts less than three minutes.
The festival also drew dozens of demonstrators who turned out to protest against animal cruelty.
The animal rights group, PETA, estimates that 48-bulls are killed each year during the event.