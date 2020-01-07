Three Americans killed after terrorist attack in Africa

AFRICA — Three Americans were killed in a terror attack Sunday in Kenya.

One of the Americans killed in action was a U.S. service member.

Two were civilian contractors working for the defense department.

The Pentagon says the attack occurred at a Kenya Defense Force Airfield and was carried out by Al-Shabaab, which has previously pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda.

The names of those killed and wounded have not been released.

This is the first attack on U.S. forces in Kenya by the Somali based Al-Shabaab.