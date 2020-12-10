U.S. Senate approves Josh Hawley’s duck boat safety bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– More than two years after 17 people died in a duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) says his duck boat safety legislation is gaining ground in Washington.
Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator tweeted Thursday that his bill, written with the hopes of implementing “recommendations related to the safety of amphibious passenger vessels, and for other purposes,” had passed through the Senate.
In another tweet, Hawley thanked fellow Senate Roy Blunt (Missouri) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas) for sponsoring the bill.