U.S. Senate approves Josh Hawley’s duck boat safety bill

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– More than two years after 17 people died in a duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) says his duck boat safety legislation is gaining ground in Washington.

Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator tweeted Thursday that his bill, written with the hopes of implementing “recommendations related to the safety of amphibious passenger vessels, and for other purposes,” had passed through the Senate.

In another tweet, Hawley thanked fellow Senate Roy Blunt (Missouri) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas) for sponsoring the bill.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now