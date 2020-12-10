U.S. Senate approves Josh Hawley’s duck boat safety bill

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– More than two years after 17 people died in a duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) says his duck boat safety legislation is gaining ground in Washington.

Great news – the Senate just unanimously passed my duck boats bill to impose tough new security measures to help stop tragedies like the one on Table Rock Lake two years ago that took 17 lives — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 10, 2020

Missouri’s junior U.S. Senator tweeted Thursday that his bill, written with the hopes of implementing “recommendations related to the safety of amphibious passenger vessels, and for other purposes,” had passed through the Senate.

In another tweet, Hawley thanked fellow Senate Roy Blunt (Missouri) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas) for sponsoring the bill.