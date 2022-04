WILLARD, Mo. – MoDOT announced possible lane closures at the roundabouts beginning on April 4th in Willard.

Three roundabouts between Farm Road 94 and Miller Road may be closed due to dirt excavation, lasting up to two weeks.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will excavate dirt for future planting and beautification to be done by the City of Willard.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts.