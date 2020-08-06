U.S. could be heading toward housing crisis in the wake of coronavirus-related unemployment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As millions of Americans remain unemployed, the U.S. could be headed for a housing crisis.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, nearly 24 million Americans fear they will be unable to pay their rent in the coming weeks. A $600-per-week federal unemployment benefit has expired.

And the federal eviction moratorium, which also expired in July, only covered about one-third of renters according to an analysis by the urban institute.

The debate over how much, if any, extra unemployment benefits should be offered remains the biggest sticking point in the stalled negotiations for a new relief package.