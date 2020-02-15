U.S. attorney helping review Flynn case is ex-FBI agent

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The U.S. attorney assisting in the Justice Department’s review of the criminal case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is an ex-FBI agent with a long background in battling white-collar crime.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that hat Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis and an appointee of President Donald Trump who was confirmed by the Senate in October 2017, is aiding in the review.

Jensen’s spokeswoman did not respond to messages seeking comment. Jensen was an FBI agent who spent much of his career investigating white-collar crimes.