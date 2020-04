UNITED STATES — If you have a loved one who was supposed to leave for basic training soon you’ll be getting some more time with them.

The U.S. Army has stopped new recruits from entering basic combat training that goes into effect today, April 6.

Those currently in training will continue under the screening and monitoring guidelines in place and will proceed to their next assignments after graduation.

U. S. Army recruiters will communicate with the future soldiers about their new ship out date.