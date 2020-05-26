U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make spillway releases from the White River dams

BRANSON, MO- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District intends to make spillway releases from the White River dams. Releases will be based on rainfall-runoff amounts.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting a spillway release from Beaver Dam, at approximately 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The Corps is advising areas downstream of the dam to begin assessing their respective plans and to begin taking the proper precautions. Landowners near the river’s edge should also begin making plans for high water.

The Corps says if the National Weather Service’s forecasts for significant rainfall holds true over the next few days, spillway releases on Table Rock dams will begin, followed by a spillway release on Bull Shoals. The current spillway releases at Lake Norfork will be increased, the Corps says.

Jay Townsend, the chief of public affairs for the Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, says they have waited as long as possible before needing to make these spillway releases.

“We just held the water as long as we could so now we’ve reached the point where we’ve approached the top of flood pool at many of these dams,” Townsend said. “We’ve not reached it just yet, but we are very close.”