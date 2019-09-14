U.S. 65 northbound opens six days ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — U.S. 65 northbound has been opened six days ahead of schedule, according to the MoDOT Southwest Missouri Facebook page.

On the post they added more information on changes coming to Route 65.

One to two lanes of northbound and southbound Route 65, between Sunshine Street and Route 60, could be closed at night starting Monday, Sept. 16, for pavement smoothing. The lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m, according to the post.

Also, traffic signals at the intersection of Blackman Road and Battlefield Road, and the intersection of Route 125 and Route D will be removed the week of Sept. 16.