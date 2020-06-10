Two young adults involved in fatality crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old from Springfield and a 19-year old from Conway were involved in a one-vehicle fatality crash at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the driver swerved to the left to avoid a vehicle and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree and utility pole at West Farm Road 102, one mile north of Springfield.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead around 3 p.m. The two were not wearing safety belts.