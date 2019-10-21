Two women sent to hospital after falling over embankment in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Two women are recovering at the hospital tonight after falling over an embankment this evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Scenic Overlook on Y Highway in Forsyth.

The Central Taney County Fire Department tells us a 36-year-old and a 16-year-old female were sight-seeing and went beyond the guardrail — Which is about 350 feet from the water’s edge.

Water rescue assisted to bring the women back to safety.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the 36-year-old was transported by helicopter in moderate condition.

The Central Taney County Fire Department wrapped up the scene just about an hour ago.

