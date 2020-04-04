Two well-known stores are making changes due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two well-known stores are making big changes which will impact quite a few things such as who can go into the building and what can be bought.

Walmart store associates will limit the number of people allowed inside each store.

Five shoppers will be allowed inside per 1,000 square feet of store space. That’s about 20% of the store’s capacity.

When looking for items, aisles will be marked as “one way,” to limit contact between customers.

Shoppers who aren’t inside will wait in a line outside the store following the social distancing rule of six feet apart.

Walmart released a statement today saying: “We now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home.”

Patrick Powell likes the idea and thinks it’s a responsible smart decision by Walmart .

“I just bought a tackle box off of Walmart last night,” said Powell. “It’s not gonna be here for like a week but shipping was free. And, I can wait on my tackle box. And I think, pretty much everything that isn’t food or medicine you can probably wait, or find some other way to get it.”

Lindsey Richards feels the store is making life harder for parents like herself.

“I probably won’t go shopping at Walmart as much,” said Richards. “I don’t know. So, I try to do as much online and if I have to go to Walmart then I suppose I will have to wait. I think everything is getting a little extreme.”

At Menards, different steps are being taken to promote social distancing.

Children under the age of 16, and pets, can no longer go inside any store.

Menards spokesperson, Jeff Abbott, says, ” I think it goes without saying that children need to be protected from people.”

Lindsey Richards says this puts parents like herself at a disadvantage.

“As a parent, we should be able to make that decision to take our kids with us or to leave them at home,” Richards said.

She says some people don’t have the opportunity to leave their child at home.

“Say I’m a single mom and I’ve got a one-year-old child? Who am I gonna leave my one-year-old with?” said Richards. “We’re gonna leave them at home by themselves? Absolutely not.”

Powell says people should put their reactions aside and trust medical professionals.

“If you’re a carpenter, then you’re probably going to want other people to come to you to learn how to fix their house, instead of them doing it themselves,” Powell said. “This would be a good time for people to trust people who spend their lives working on this kind of thing.”