Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin dies in spearfishing accident

Alex Pullin of Australia competes during the Men’s Snowboard Cross Seeding on day six of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Two-time world snowboard champion and Winter Olympian Alex Pullin has drowned while spearfishing on Australia’s Gold Coast.

A police spokesman said a 32-year-old man was unresponsive when taken from the water and died despite receiving CPR from lifeguards and emergency treatment from paramedics.

The accident happened at Palm Beach around 10:40 a.m. local time. Pullin had posted a picture of himself spearfishing on his Instagram account on June 26.

Pullin won gold medals in the snowboard cross event at the 2011 and 2013 world championships and was Australia’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.