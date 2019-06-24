Two Texas men admit to helping steal more than 650 guns from truck headed to Bass Pro

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two men from Dallas were convicted of aiding and abetting in the theft of 654 Beretta brand guns on Friday.

According to a statement released by U.S. District Attorney Timothy Garrison, 36-year-old Raynord Hunt and 29-year-old Keith Lowe admitted to playing a role in a heist that went down “Sometime between noon on Oct. 28, 2017, and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2017.”

Raynord Hunt, 36, of Dallas

Keith Lowe, 29, of Dallas

Along with four other people, Hunt and Lowe hot-wired two big rig trucks and used them to move tractor-trailers that were strategically parked “in a configuration to prevent access to the trailer doors” on a UPS freight lot.

The six men then drove those trucks out of their secure positions, gaining access to the cargo inside.

The men stole 600 Beretta .380-caliber handguns and 54 Beretta 12-gauge shotguns from the trailers.

The trailers were being driven from Beretta USA in Maryland to Springfield Missouri, specifically to Bass Pro Shops.

“Hunt was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison without parole,” the statement from Garrison’s office said. “Lowe was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.”

Along with their prison sentences, Garrison’s office says “each of the defendants [is] to pay $206,132 in restitution.”

The other four men involved were sentenced back in May of 2019.