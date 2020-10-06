Woman killed in crash involving two suspects fleeing police

UPDATE: Lt. Welch with the Springfield Police Department confirmed that driver of the vehicle hit by the box truck has passed.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim just stating it was a woman around 60-years-old.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police responded to a crash that happened on 2000 block of East Bennet, in response to possible car break-ins at an apartment complex.

Officers spotted a white box truck leaving the area and proceeded to follow it.

After attempting to stop it, the truck fled, and later casued an accident with another car.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle was hospitalized with severe injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.