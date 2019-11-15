Two still in serious condition after overnight shooting in Phillipsburg

News
Posted: / Updated:
gun shooting generic_1454369825078.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to Laclede County Sherriff David Millsap, two victims were airlifted and taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Phillipsburg on Thursday night (11/14/19).

While the victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, both are said to be in “serious condition,” Millsap said Friday.

A GoFund Me page has already raised more than $1,000 for the two victims.

Police found the suspected shooter, a female, down the street from where authorities say the shooting happened.

Millsap says the suspect was arrested shortly after being questioned.

The incident, the Sherriff explained Friday, looks to revolve around a child custody dispute. No charges have been filed at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories