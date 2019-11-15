Two still in serious condition after overnight shooting in Phillipsburg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to Laclede County Sherriff David Millsap, two victims were airlifted and taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Phillipsburg on Thursday night (11/14/19).

While the victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, both are said to be in “serious condition,” Millsap said Friday.

A GoFund Me page has already raised more than $1,000 for the two victims.

Police found the suspected shooter, a female, down the street from where authorities say the shooting happened.

Millsap says the suspect was arrested shortly after being questioned.

The incident, the Sherriff explained Friday, looks to revolve around a child custody dispute. No charges have been filed at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.